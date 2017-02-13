02/13 - Mon. - Flynn on thin ice but still in at the White House after turbulent few days

Michael Flynn has no plans to resign and no expectations that he will be fired, a senior administration official told CNN Sunday.

That's despite a turbulent 72 hours caused by the national security adviser's inability to deny that he spoke about sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump took office.

While Flynn may have no plans to leave the White House, many inside the Trump administration are concerned with the fact that the national security adviser could have misled senior members of the White House, including Vice President Mike Pence, who went on national television and denied that Flynn spoke about sanctions with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to Washington.

The episode over sanctions against Russia has opened a rift between Flynn and Pence, who exchanged a handshake Friday before Trump's news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"It's a problem," a senior White House adviser said Friday about the possibility that Flynn misled Pence.

Trump is deeply loyal to Flynn: Their relationship stretches further back than many of the national security adviser's White House counterparts.

While Trump's top White House advisers like chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon only came aboard after Trump secured the Republican nomination, Flynn was an early supporter and joined Trump's campaign as his top foreign policy adviser in early 2016.

But Flynn was not just a policy adviser. He also played the role of top surrogate on the campaign trail, seeking to boost Trump's national security bona fides and also leading the charge on political attacks against Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Flynn was also a contender to join Trump on the Republican ticket as his running mate. But even after he wasn't tapped for the vice presidency, Flynn continued to travel with Trump to most of his political rallies as one of his most trusted advisers in his small circle of aides.