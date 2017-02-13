NORTH KOREA: The Serious Threat of North Korea

Continuing the strategy employed against previous U.S. administrations, North Korea is testing the new Trump administration over another violation of UN resolutions regarding its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.Indeed, there is nothing new about North Korea conducting banned missile or nuclear tests.

However, the threat posed by North Korea is not static, and the belligerent country’s capabilities have advanced as President Trump has used Twitter as a means of unorthodox diplomacy—running up against Pyongyang’s sensitivity to perceived humiliation. The risk of escalating tensions—and perhaps even conflict—from these developments is quite real.

On February 12, North Korea tested a new solid-fuel ballistic missile. The medium-range missile flew over 300 miles, and marked the latest development in North Korea’s program to miniaturize a nuclear warhead and place it on a ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States. To date, Pyongyang has not achieved these two goals, but the latest test shows it is making real advances.

The timing of the test was deliberate, coming as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with President Trump. During the recent U.S. presidential campaign, President Trump publicly questioned the value the U.S. receives in its defense treaty with Japan. As president-elect, Trump very publicly warned North Korea on Twitter in early January over the consequences of a possible ballistic test, tweeting ‘it won’t happen.’

The issue of the most recent North Korean missile test presents a challenge to the new administration’s preference for unilateral or bilateral problem solving.

Despite President Trump’s consistent criticism of the UN and cumbersome multilateral talks, the U.S. requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council as a result of the test, as did Japan and South Korea.

In addition, China—the country with the most leverage over North Korea—has already stated the test was unacceptable. China’s leverage is often overstated, however, and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un has pressed ahead with banned tests despite Beijing’s opposition.

For Seoul and Tokyo, the latest North Korean antagonisms are more than a test of the new U.S. administration; they represent a real and present threat at a massive scale. North Korean leaders seem to be aware that launching an actual attack against South Korea or any of its other enemies would be suicidal, and therefore it has not done so up to this point.