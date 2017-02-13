ISRAEL: Weak and totally dependent on Trump, Netanyahu will have to tiptoe in Washington

More than ever before during his term in power, Netanyahu is dependent on the goodwill of his host. Trump could give him his backing and assure him of quiet on the political front – or whip up a squall that shatters the calm and truncates his time on the throne.

That is why Netanyahu explained to his cabinet members on Sunday that there will be no fights with Trump. The prime minister’s demonstrations of aggression and arrogance for the benefit of the previous president, Barack Obama, have been shelved; his bag of tricks, shticks and leaks has been locked away.

Above all, Netanyahu clarified to the cabinet ministers Sunday that he is the one who ultimately decides on diplomacy and security, and on managing Israel’s relations with the United States. At that firmness, Bennett blinked and settled for meaningless comments for the record about “an opportunity to shake off the two-state solution”.

Netanyahu doesn’t really want the Americans to move their embassy to Jerusalem, if only because that could trigger another intifada. The compensation the Americans would give the Arabs after making a dramatic move like that – freezing settlement activity, upgrading Palestine’s diplomatic status, a peace conference convened on the basis of the Arab Initiative – could destroy Netanyahu’s coalition. By the same token, the prime minister has no interest in building more housing in the territories, or imposing Israeli law over parts of the West Bank, because the credit for the construction and the annexation would go to Bennett, not himself.

That is why it seems that Trump’s and Netanyahu’s messages ahead of their meeting have been coordinated. Trump is supporting Israeli-Palestinian peace “and maybe beyond that” without getting into details, aside from deciding to appoint his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as special envoy; Netanyahu supports a Palestinian state, based on conditions that the Palestinians have refused to accept so far; Washington will oppose expanding the settlements and will protect Netanyahu from Bennett’s pressures; the discussion about moving the embassy will be intense and thorough, but won’t end any time soon; Israel will eschew provocations and the White House will forgo condemnations.

Netanyahu will be tiptoeing in Washington this week, and unless he steps on an unexpected mine, he should weather the visit successfully. But like Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, the visit is just a matter of sending out feelers. The real discourse between the prime minister and president will begin when America finalizes its plans for a new order in the Middle East, perhaps in collaboration with the Russians. Then the prime minister’s diplomatic abilities and acrobatics will face their real test.