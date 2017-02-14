Flynn Resigns - White House (just jesting) Comments

Who could have guessed that the man in this 1.30 min clip would turn out to be a liar with no integrity??

July 2016

Potential Trump def sec General Flynn tells me election is about "honesty"

https://twitter.com/mehdirhasan/status/

Flynn's Resignation Letter.

Best Part:

"I inadvertently briefed the Vice President elect with incomplete information." *Translation: "I lied."

White House sent around their spokespersons:

Spicer:

"No one named Michael Flynn ever even worked at the White House! PERIOD!

Conway:

"Michael Flynn died in the Bowling Green Massacre."

(the two comments above are byway of Diane N. Sevenay ‏@Diane_7A )