Flynn Resigns - White House (just jesting) Comments

Who could have guessed that the man in this 1.30 min clip would turn out to be a liar with no integrity??
July 2016
Potential Trump def sec General Flynn tells me election is about "honesty"
https://twitter.com/mehdirhasan/status/
Flynn's Resignation Letter.
Best Part:
"I inadvertently briefed the Vice President elect with incomplete information."
*Translation: "I lied."
White House sent around their spokespersons:
Spicer:
"No one named Michael Flynn ever even worked at the White House! PERIOD!
Conway:
"Michael Flynn died in the Bowling Green Massacre."
(the two comments above are byway of Diane N. Sevenay @Diane_7A )