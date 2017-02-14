02/14 - Tue. - USNews&World Report: "Flynn Departure Reveals Lack of Order in White House" By Kenneth T. Walsh

(seeder not working)

http://www.usnews.com/news/ken-walshs-washington/articles/2017-02-14/michael-flynn-departure-reveals-lack-of-order-in-trump-white-house

The broader issue – vital to Trump's ability to govern – is that there appears to be no central authority at the White House to keep people in line. As a result, competing power centers have developed, and officials in Trump's orbit feel free to pursue their agendas at will, according to people close to the White House. It appears that the staff isn't sure what the rules of governing are or precisely what President Trump wants them to do, except for backing him unwaveringly and defending him ceaselessly.

Much of the problem of the current Trumpian dysfunction is that the president hasn't delegated enough authority to any single person to run the White House effectively. In my 30 years of covering the presidency, the central authority has been the president's chief of staff. When "the chief" has sufficient power and knows what he or she is doing, a White House tends to operate well.

Reince Preibus, Trump's chief of staff, is just one among several power players in the current White House. The others include Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, Vice President Pence, Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, and Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and Kushner's wife.