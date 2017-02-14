02/14 - Tue. -Trump Considers Four Veteran Strategists To Replace Michael Flynn

Among the top contenders to replace Flynn is retired Gen. David Petraeus, according to current and former National Security Council staffers. Petraeus, a former CIA director, led U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he is still widely respected in national security and intelligence circles. He’s due to meet with Trump this week at the White House.

Also being considered for the job are Vice Adm. Robert Harward, a former deputy to Defense Secretary James Mattis; Stephen Hadley, the former national security adviser to President George W. Bush; and retired Gen. Keith Kellogg Jr., who was National Security Council chief of staff until Monday night, when Trump promoted him to acting national security adviser.

More than any of the candidates, however, Petraeus has earned the trust and admiration of both the president and the broader political and military community. But there are still potential obstacles to Petraeus’ appointment.

In the spring of 2015, the general pleaded guilty to giving classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an extramarital affair. As part of the plea deal, Petraeus was placed on two years’ probation, set to expire within weeks. It is unclear whether Petraeus would be granted a top-level security clearance while he’s still on probation or whether Trump could grant him a presidential pardon.