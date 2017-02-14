02/14 - Tue. - President Trump lost trust in Michael Flynn and asked him to quit

"The Trump administration has yet to be forthcoming about who was aware of Flynn's conversations with the ambassador and whether he was acting on the instructions of the president or any other officials, or with their knowledge," said Rep. Adam Schiff of California, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Republicans also indicated they would support an investigation into the Flynn incident, which is also part of an ongoing FBI investigation into Russian involvement in last year's presidential election.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Flynn's resignation "is a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus" — and "also raises further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia."

McCain cited "statements by the president suggesting moral equivalence between the United States and Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, annexation of Crimea, threats to our NATO allies, and attempted interference in American elections."

Another prominent Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, told CNN: "Did General Flynn act alone? I want to know what Russia is up to."