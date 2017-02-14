Lawfare: "Spotlight Will Now Shift to White House Counsel" By Jack Goldsmith

(seeder not working)

I was pretty hard on White House Counsel Donald McGahn in connection with the horrible roll-out of the Trump Executive Order on immigration, and his inability or disinclination to control the President’s self-destructive attack on courts.

And that was before we learned that the Ninth Circuit slapped down McGahn’s feckless effort to issue “authoritative guidance” to address problems in the Executive Order.

The Flynn imbroglio raises similar questions. Yesterday we learned that Acting Attorney General Sally Yates told “the White House counsel” late last month that she believed Flynn had misled senior administration officials about his Russian communications and “was potentially vulnerable to Russian blackmail.” As thePost notes, “It is unclear what the White House counsel, Donald McGahn, did with the information.” In the coming days it will be crucial to ask what McGahn did with this information, and when, and why.

Other questions will and should be asked about what McGahn has done to enforce ethics rules. Ethics compliance is one of the White House Counsel’s primary responsibilities.

It is possible, as I said in my original piece on McGahn, that the many White House screw-ups outlined above are less a result of McGahn's incompetence and more a result of his lack of access to the President. If that is so, then the blame is partly the Chief of Staff’s, and McGahn needs to insist that the problem be fixed or resign. I doubt this is the problem, however, since McGahn was Trump’s campaign lawyer and by all accounts remains a close senior advisor.

It thus appears that the problems noted above are less about access or influence, and more about McGahn’s substance and style.

McGahn is reportedly “an iconoclast bent on shaking things up.” Unfortunately for the President, that is not an attractive quality in a White House Counsel, whose main job is to ensure that the President and the White House steer clear of legal and ethical and related political problems.