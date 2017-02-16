02/16 - Thur. - When governing beckons, Trump keeps campaigning

President Trump is stuck in a time warp.

As he seeks to steer his young administration through what is shaping up to be a test of his capacity to govern, he seems unable to put 2016 behind him.

Urgency is mounting about Russia’s brazenness in breaching U.S. security, and new questions are being raised about Trump aides’ dealings with Moscow during the campaign and transition.

But to the president, it’s still all about the election.

The turmoil over Russia speaks to a larger lack of focus in the Trump White House.

The president’s touchstones, his points of reference for nearly every question of substance, are the triumphs and lingering grievances of his campaign.

The campaign environment remains his comfort zone. So eager is he to return that on Saturday, he will hold a rally in Florida that White House press secretary Sean Spicer described as “a campaign event.”

In the meantime, however, calls are growing for a thorough and wide-ranging investigation of the questions surrounding Russia’s efforts to influence the election and its interactions with those close to Trump.

In earlier situations, presidents have sought to get ahead of a brewing controversy by calling for an investigation themselves.

However it is conducted, a substantive investigation would pose a reckoning for Trump and his administration — one in which not every question could be answered by reprising a campaign attack line.