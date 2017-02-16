Newsvine

02/16- Thur. - For Trump, chaotic White House becomes the norm

President Donald Trump thrived on drama during his campaign -- but signs of disarray in a White House beset by controversy and internal tensions are exposing the downside of his signature style.

Trump's fast start is now a memory as intractable controversies bear down on his administration from inside and out, consuming political capital just at the moment when he seeks to enact his agenda at home and abroad.

"As far as national security is concerned, this White House is in disarray," Republican Sen. John McCain told CNN Wednesday.

McCain is not alone in raising alarm bells about how the White House's scattershot focus could eventually make Americans less safe.

