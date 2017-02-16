The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and its three covers debuted on Wednesday, but we’re most excited about one particular lady inside the mag: the one and only Serena Williams.
The recently engaged tennis champion looks sexy, strong and fierce as ever in the spread, wearing a teeny-tiny high-cut white Swim Like A Mermaid one-piece with wind-swept hair.
Holy Moly, Serena Williams Is A Goddess In Sports Illustrated
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:35 PM
