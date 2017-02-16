Newsvine

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

The Moscow Times
Thu Feb 16, 2017
For the first time ever, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sat down with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, but the meeting got off to a rocky start after journalists were escorted out of the room by U.S. officials as soon as Tillerson said hello.

“Thank you, Mr. Lavrov. It’s a pleasure to see you,” the U.S. secretary of state said, before reporters were suddenly told to leave. According to Bloomberg, Lavrov was taken aback by the move, asking Tillerson, “Why did you shush them out?”

