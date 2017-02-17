02/17 - Fri. - Trump Blames Media, Judges, Democrats In Chaos Theory Tour-De-Force

Trump staged a 77-minute news conference Thursday that was equal parts petulant, combative and downright incoherent ― his second chaotic question-and-answer session in as many days and his first solo news conference since taking office Jan. 20. The performance may have been enough to scare off his pick to replace Michael Flynn as national security adviser.

“The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people,” Trump said, reading from prepared text prior to taking questions. “Tremendous disservice. We have to talk to find out what’s going on, because the press honestly is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control.”

Trump lashed out at news outlets for reporting that several of his campaign aides were contacting Russian intelligence agencies while those agencies were working to hurt Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and help Trump win ― but danced around direct questions about whether he knew of such contacts.

When asked for a yes or no answer, Trump answered: “Russia is a ruse…. Russia is a ruse. I have nothing to do with Russia. Haven’t made a phone call to Russia in years. Don’t speak to people from Russia. Not that I wouldn’t. I just have nobody to speak to.”