02/17 - Fri. - Trump's Press Conference Had One Goal: Keep The Senate GOP In Line

As scattershot and even crazy as it was, President Donald Trump’s first solo press conference Thursday had an organizing principle: to keep congressional Republicans from going rogue on the topic of Russia’s penetration of U.S. politics in general and Trump World in particular.

Of all Trump’s challenges to D.C. rules, none is more unsettling and disorienting to the GOP power elite than this new idea that we should cozy up to Russia, looking the other way ― even cheering ― as Vladimir Putin mucks around in our elections.

The House, with its oppressive rules, younger GOP members and large tea party Trumpian majority, is likely to remain docile and supportive for the most part.

But the Senate poses a risk: Many powerful GOP chairmen, older members who remember the Soviet Union, and former campaign foes are extremely wary and worried.