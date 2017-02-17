Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 1003 Seeds: 1846 Comments: 15357 Since: Dec 2015

02/17 - Fri. - Donald Trump has created a totally objective and unbiased survey about the fake, lying media.

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: newrepublic.com
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:44 AM
Discuss:

Donald Trump has created a totally objective and unbiased survey about the fake, lying media. The president has decided he wants input from the public about media coverage of his administration. To that end, his administration has created an online poll, which any citizen can fill out. As you would expect, the questions are completely neutral, done in the best traditions of scientific attempts to register public opinion.

With questions like these (see sample below in comments), we can finally have an impartial discussion of media coverage of Donald Trump.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor