02/17 - Fri. - Donald Trump has created a totally objective and unbiased survey about the fake, lying media.

Donald Trump has created a totally objective and unbiased survey about the fake, lying media. The president has decided he wants input from the public about media coverage of his administration. To that end, his administration has created an online poll, which any citizen can fill out. As you would expect, the questions are completely neutral, done in the best traditions of scientific attempts to register public opinion.

With questions like these (see sample below in comments), we can finally have an impartial discussion of media coverage of Donald Trump.