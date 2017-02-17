Newsvine

02/17 - Fri. - 'Cheap Page Six reporter' is Sean Spicer's new insult

Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:26 AM
Seeded on Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:26 AM
Melissa McCarthy impersonation-victim Sean Spicer seems to have his Super Soaker out for Page Six.

When he isn’t getting the names of world leaders wrong, setting up softball Skype questions, or retweeting the Onion, the talking Trump piñata has taken to yelling at reporters he doesn’t like (basically all reporters), “You are a cheap Page Six reporter!”

White House press sec Spicey has apparently screamed this menacing phrase at a few Politico staffers, to much hilarity. Disappointingly, Spicer didn’t take his chance to actually yell it at Page Six when we asked him for comment.

