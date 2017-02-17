02/17 - Fri. -USNews&World Report: "Trump Doubles Down on What Won Him the White House" By Kenneth T. Walsh

(seeder not working)

http://www.usnews.com/news/ken-walshs-washington/articles/2017-02-17/donald-trump-doubles-down-on-what-won-him-the-white-house

Far from turning more conciliatory, or toning down his scorched-earth campaign against the media, or recognizing that his new presidency is experiencing some growing pains,Donald Trump has re-emerged as the angry, grievance-filled contrarian who generates fear in his critics and admiration in his core supporters.

His hyper-combative news conference Thursday took his in-your-face approach to a new level. His sheer pugnacity provided a stark view of how Trump handles adversity. He doesn't back down; he intensifies his demonization of opponents, and he attempts to define reality as his own worldview, which doesn't separate fact from fiction.

His 77-minute news conference turned into an airing of his grievances and a smackdown of his opponents. He said the press' "level of dishonesty is out of control" and complained about the pervasiveness of "fake news." He dismissed questions about his campaign's contacts with Russian intelligence as "a ruse."

His goal, it appeared, was to solidify support from his core backers, who hate the establishment and want Trump to confront it forcefully and endlessly. It's clear that he has little or no interest in soothing critics who worry that he has the wrong temperament for the presidency.