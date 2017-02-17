Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: the Earth is not flat. Most people know this, but the internet has given rise to a growing group of meme-happy people who believe Earth is flat and surrounded by walls of ice, and that NASA has been fabricating evidence to the contrary.
That’s dangerously idiotic, and you know who buys into it? Kyrie Irving!
Is the earth flat? Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving says yes
