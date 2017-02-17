Europe's biggest paper ran a bogus refugee 'sex mob' story. What now?

If the lie sticks, that’s great. If it does not stick, that’s no loss. The point was always to add another rhetorical layer of doubt and suspicion to the sediment of our national bigotry. There was no Bowling Green massacre? Well, OK, but there could have been one, and it would have been a Muslim who did it. In the flexible world of bigotry, we can even condemn people for crimes committed in our minds.

The key point is that the political economy of anti-immigrant, Islamophobic news is such that the fabrication of stories implicating Muslims is worth it: those who start the rumors (whatever their reasons) know that there are media outlets willing to smear an entire religious group. The media outlets, in turn, are willing to run questionable material because it is red meat to a large portion of their base. It sells. Later apologies, if they come at all, are of no concern.

The perverted power of bigotry is that, once firmly entrenched, facts and logic make few dents in its armor. Even blatant lies like Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green massacre can be explained away as understandable mistakes. After all, those you have stereotyped are “likely” to do bad things, and so suspicion is not only logical, it’s patriotic.

It is the same logic that allows people in the US to see police officers shooting unarmed black suspects in the back and say: “Yes, but why was he stopped by the police in the first place?”

So, as we contemplate the social, political and media environment in which Donald Trump has attempted to ban many Muslims from entering the United States, let us spare a thought for the Muslim attacks that never were, and the media coverage they were always guaranteed to receive. In the world of bigotry, fake stories don’t matter when you are discussing people who are seen as criminal by their very existence. It makes life, and politics, very simple.