02/18 - Sat. - California storm wreaks havoc, causes at least 2 deaths

The latest and one of the most powerful in a string of deadly storms marched through California, killing at least two people, flooding freeways, triggering mudslides and raising new fears whether the Oroville Dam will hold.

Unlike some of the past deluges to engulf what had been the drought-parched Golden State, the latest was accompanied by winds that whipped upwards of 70 miles per hour in some locales, which caused much of the damage.

Interstate 5, the major north-south artery through California, was flooded near Los Angeles with water as deep as about five feet. Rush-hour traffic came to a crawl asCalifornia Highway Patrol officers guided motorists to offramps But drivers of big-rig trucks, taking advantage of their high clearance, waded through waters that almost rose to their hoods at times.

As the worst of the storm struck in the early afternoon, work crews — from fire departments, Caltrans and public works departments — were deployed throughout the region to respond to traffic accidents, downed trees and power lines and flooding as a result of the heavy rain.

Billed as one of the most powerful storms to hit the Southland in years, residents were evacuated in some areas due to concerns of mudslides and heavy wind currents. In total, the storm had been predicted to dump four to six inches of rain in a region that had seen water restrictions after years of drought.