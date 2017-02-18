Amid Russia concerns, Comey's closed-door Hill visit results in uncanny silence among lawmakers

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., had two main objectives. First, hoof it to the Senate’s Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility as quickly as possible. Secondly, elude reporters.

The Senate was still taking its final vote Friday before a 10-day recess when Burr bounded out of the chamber. He traced a circuitous route, gliding past the Northeast Grand Staircase in the Capitol, making a hard right into the Ohio Clock Corridor, then jogging left again past the Mike Mansfield Room. Burr then strode down a carpeted hallway leading past the hideaway offices of other senators.

The senator boarded an obscure elevator at the end of that hallway that he obviously didn’t use often. He asked a U.S. Capitol Police officer carrying a salad if the elevator went to the SCIF. The elevator didn’t go as far down as Burr needed it to. So he disembarked, resuming his break-neck stride, spilling out into the upper level of the U.S. Capitol Visitor’s Center (CVC).

Burr cut past school children and tourists -- nimbly avoiding the obvious thoroughfare to the SCIF

Burr made his way to an escalator and coasted past the statues of King Kamehameha from Hawaii and Sakakawea from North Dakota. He disappeared behind a set of wooden doors by the CVC appointments desk.

Burr’s quarry was up ahead. A non-descript, double doorway at the end of the hall. All that sheathed the passageway was a six-panel, folding screen that looked like it belonged in the changing room of a high-end department store. Burr rapped his knuckles on the doorway three times to gain ingress. He then disappeared behind the ultimate backdoor on Capitol Hill.

There was a reason behind Burr’s cloak-and-dagger approach. He and other members of the Senate Intelligence Committee had a sub rosa meeting in the subterranean SCIF with FBI Director James Comey. The topic: Russian influence in last fall’s election, leaks and undoubtedly, how someone exposed a phone call between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Sergey Kislyak.

The leaks about Flynn say a lot about him and his political adversaries.

There were no leaks or even vague comments following Comey’s session. This was a stark contrast to how things usually go down on Capitol Hill.