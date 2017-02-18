It Doesn't Matter If Trump's An Anti-Semite

It doesn’t matter if Donald Trump is an anti-Semite. But two things about this issue matter very much. How does his presidency affect anti-Semitism in the United States? And why are so many Orthodox and right wing Jews so willing to ignore the troubling words and actions from Trump and his administration?

What is in Donald Trump’s heart and mind is of no consequence. All that matters is what he says and does. He has, from the time he started making his run at the Republican nomination for the presidency,consistently refused to distance himself from racist, anti-Semitic supporters. More importantly, he has acted in a manner consistent with one who recognizes that anti-Semites constitute a base of support for him that he does not wish to alienate.

Those actions are all that matter.

Meanwhile, Ku Klux Klan and Nazi leaders were beside themselves with glee after Trump’s performances this week.

Whether Trump is acting this way for political reasons, for stupid reasons, or because he really is anti-Semitic despite his Jewish son-in-law and converted daughter simply doesn’t matter. As President of the United States, all that matters is the effect he has, and that effect has been to fan the flames of anti-Semitism.

The important question is not whether Trump is an anti-Semite in his heart, but how high a price Jews, in the United States, Israel and all over the world, are going to pay for his anti-Semitic actions.