NASA's historic moonshot pad is back in business.
A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. It's carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station.
Astronauts flew to the moon from this very spot nearly a half-century ago. The pad was last used for NASA's final shuttle mission nearly six years ago.
02/19 - Sun. - SpaceX Launches Rocket to International Space Station
