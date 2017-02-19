02/19 - Sun. - USNews&World Report: "Tea Party-Type Protests, but From the Left " By Susan Milligan

(seeder not working)

http://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2017-02-13/tea-party-type-protests-but-from-the-left

The tables have turned: Republican lawmakers are finding the tactics that led to the GOP's historic gains in 2010 are now being used against them at town hall meetings and outside lawmakers' offices.

The group behind many of the protests is called Indivisible Guide, a network with written guidance put together after the 2016 election by former Democratic congressional staffers. Millions of people have downloaded the organizing guide, says Jeremy Haile, a San Francisco-based activist who co-authored the documents, and 6,915 "Indivisible" groups have sprung up from it.

While Chaffetz accuses the group of paying people to protest at town hall meetings, Haile flatly rejects the claim, saying that Trump's election has spurred liberals to action – and led them to put aside their differences on various left-leaning policy matters.

Haile credits the Tea Party for providing the template for organization and protest. The Indivisible Guide, Haile says, is not so much a policy statement as an organizing tool. "We didn't want to try to dictate how people should talk to their members. We just wanted to give them strategies and tactics," Haile says.

Congress is in recess next week, so many lawmakers will likely be holding town hall meetings or other public events in their home districts. And Haile promises the volunteers who work for Indivisible and the groups they have inspired will be there. "This isn't going away," he pledges.