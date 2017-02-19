CAMBODIA: " First They Killed My Father" Author Describes Working With Angelina Jolie's Kids on Film Set

Following the Cambodian premiere of Angelina Jolie’s new film First They Killed My Father in Siem Reap, Cambodia Saturday, co-screenwriter, rights activist and author of the book that inspired the movie, Loung Ung, spoke to PEOPLE about what it was like working on set, the challenges of portraying the Cambodian genocide on film and eating tarantulas to lighten the mood among the cast and crew.

The movie was shot entirely from the perspective of a child and one of the more challenging aspects of adapting the book to film, Ung explains, was how to capture the complexities of the Cambodian genocide through the eyes of a 5-year-old.

The movie is based on Ung’s autobiography of the same name and tells the true story of her experiences during the Cambodian genocide at the hands of the Khmer Rouge communists during the 1970s. An estimated 1.7 million people died during the Khmer Rouge’s disastrous campaign to turn the country into an agrarian utopia.

Ung was just 5 when communist soldiers seized her hometown, the capital Phnom Penh, and emptied the city of its inhabitants. Thousands of intellectuals and members of the middle class were executed in a purge against what the Khmer Rouge considered was an influence from the West. Those who were not killed were forced to work in labor camps where they suffered from disease, malnutrition and abuse. Ung, whose father, mother and two sisters died during the horrors, says that her surviving siblings “love and respected Angelina so much” that they were able to trust her to tell their story.

And that trust in Jolie was extremely important during filming, according to Ung, as many of the actors had survived the horrors of the genocide or were children of survivors.