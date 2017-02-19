IRAQ- Mosul: Fight to Retake Iraq City From ISIS Reaches New Stage

Iraqi forces launched an assault on the Western half of Mosul on Sunday, marking an intensification of the battle to reclaim the city from the ISIS militants who seized it in 2014.

The announcement of the attack marks the beginning of what could be an even tougher and more lethal phase of the fight for Mosul, the largest city that fell under ISIS control. The fight for the section of the city west of the Tigris River is expected to involve intense street-to-street fighting, complicated by the presence of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Mosul fell to ISIS control during the militant group’s sweeping advance across Iraq in the summer of 2014. After months of preliminary operations, Iraq’s armed forces launched an offensive to retake the city last October. Following months of bloody fighting, they succeeded in reclaiming the eastern half of the city, trapping ISIS fighters and civilians in an enclave on the western bank of the Tigris.

Iraqi special forces, federal police and allied militia groups have faced intense fighting in Mosul since the operation began. Arrayed against them, the forces of ISIS employ an avant-garde variant of insurgent warfare, including large networks of tunnels, snipers, and waves of suicide car bombers, many of them to lethal effect. The fight for the western half of the city is expected to include all of those elements, accelerating as the U.S. backed anti-ISIS forces close in on the extremists’ remaining stronghold in the city.