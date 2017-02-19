USNews&World Report: "Best Countries to Start a Business" By Deidre McPhillips

(seeder not working)

Relatively low initial costs and streamlined procedures make countries in Asia attractive to entrepreneurs. In 2014, more than a quarter of new business registrations occurred in East Asian and Pacific nations, according to the World Bank.

Globally, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reports that “new enterprise creations have been on an upward trend,” though not quite back to levels seen before the financial crisis. Interest in large manufacturing enterprises has decreased while small service industry shops continue to pop up.

High levels of perceived bureaucracy in nations like Russia, Greece and Colombia brought them towards the bottom of the list. Nations in the Middle East also ranked poorly in the U.S. News Best Countries to Start a Business, with Saudi Arabia and Iran landing in the last two spots.