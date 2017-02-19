FRANCE: "France's Problem With Police Brutality" By The Conversation

(seeder not working)

http://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/2017-02-17/frances-problem-with-police-brutality

The list of violent and sometimes fatal interactions between police forces and youth in France is long.

Whether the accusations are proven or not, publicized or not, for decades they have been part of the image of the low-income suburbs that French officials refer to as "sensitive."

The incidents follow a familiar pattern: they start with an incident involving police officers and youth. Tensions rise, demonstrations and protests take place, all with the expectation that a riot will soon break out. After the fact, the violence is blamed on the youth.

At best, such events are followed by small measures designed to show that the government has taken into account the excesses committed by certain officers, and commitments to improve oversight. At worst, as during the 2005 riots, the authorities' unfailing support for the police marks the end of the episode.

The policies of repression and "zero tolerance" adopted during the previous decade are dead ends.

Up to now, relations with certain sectors of the population have been seen only through the prism of management and control.

In the so-called "sensitive" districts, the police are "de facto" occupying forces, and even a "gang among other gangs" – an expression used by the police themselves – rather than responding to requests by the public for security.

Little or nothing has been done to stop the vicious circle of pressure and retaliation that drags both young people and the police into a logic of permanent tensions and recurring confrontations.

The Socialist government – fearful of being labeled as lax by the right and extreme right – is totally paralyzed, and has essentially taken up the traditional themes of authority and inflexibility.

Like earlier governments, it doesn't hesitate to conflate terrorist activity and everyday crime.

As a result, there is a tendency to forgive almost all police misconduct almost systematically and "a priori," on the grounds that their profession is difficult. This is certainly true, but the continued use of force masks the structural weaknesses of governments struggling to find solutions other than the use of force to crises in sensitive neighborhoods.

The tacit protection enjoyed by the police is offered in exchange for their mission to control public protests.

This serves the interests of the police hierarchy even as it puts officers on the ground in an untenable position.

Will future governments continue to try to control low-income neighborhoods through the use of an occupying police force?

Some elements (which are exposing the false narrative police are employing against victims of police brutality) could finally lead to the right questions being asked about policing and public security.

Both the police hierarchy and governments must take into account these changes, which will require a profound rethinking of how police forces operate. If ethics have not succeeded in reining in some officers who repeatedly resort to violence, perhaps the law will eventually succeed in doing so.