What happened in Sweden last night – incident in Sweden on Friday, president Trump

U.S. president Donald Trump gave a speech in Melbourne, Florida, Saturday evening.

While speaking about keeping America safe he mentioned the major terrorist attacks in Nice, Paris and Brussels – and in the same sentence he pointed out an unspecified event in Sweden Friday evening.

”You look at what happened last night in Sweden”, he said.

On Sunday Trump clarified on Twitter that he was not referring to a specific event, but to a Fox News story broadcasted Friday evening.

Anyway, Mr President, here is what happened in Sweden Friday night: