A Little Rundown on Sater (Susan Simpson on Twitter)

brought to you by Susan Simpson‏@TheViewFromLL2

The Felix Sater saga is so complex that I don't know where to begin, but here's some background info that may come in handy soon.

Sater's backstory: immigrated to US from USSR, worked on Wall Street, stabbed someone in the face with a broken-off stem of a martini glass,lost his job because as a felon he couldn't work on Wall Street, went back to the mob, and engaged in penny stock scams for a few years.

He then fled to Russia for undisclosed reasons, but due to a failure to properly dispose of a yacht, his guns and docs were found by FBI.

The FBI found Sater "working for a telecom" in Russia. And for some reason,the nature of that work must always be redacted. Hmmm, how odd.

Sater became a cooperator. A good one. His services went "above & beyond the call of duty." That included being a 'traditional' cooperator,

but also seems to have included some distinctly 'untraditional' cooperation, allegedly with serious national security implications.

Sater was an informant for 10 years, and helped, inter alia, NY FBI bust all kinds of baddies. But he also resumed his business activities.

Including becoming a partner of the notorious Bayrock Group.

Sater's activities at Bayrock were…. complex, to say the least.

During this time, Bayrock and Sater also did extensive deals with the Trump Org. Note: Trump claims he's not sure he knows who Sater is.

Which is strange, given how Sater was flying to Russia on Trump's behalf like every other week.

Sater pled guilty in 1998 and in 2009 he was finally sentenced. The DOJ sung his praises; the judge gave him no prison time, no restitution.

Fast forward to recent days. The Steele Dossier is released. It says interesting things, for example, about a Russian émigré close to Trump

Interesting things that sound a lot like Sater.His mob connections and hawking of Trump condo means he had exactly the info Putin wanted.

Then today NYT drops a story: Trump was presented with plan to lift Russian sanctions by leaking damaging intel on the Ukrainian president.

Through a mysterious "mutual friend," Sater is hooked up with a guy that can give him this kompromat, with instructions to pass on to Trump.

Who has spent two years hacking Ukrainian politicians? Who wants Russian sanctions removed? Reader, I'll let you draw your own conclusions.

But someone is using a mobster/former CIA asset/Trump associate to provide Trump with damaging info he can use against a rival politician.

The rival politician in this case is a foreign one, from a state Russia wants to break apart. But there are certain domestic parallels.

And all of this covers maybe a 1/10th of how wild the Felix Sater story truly is. We live in interesting times.