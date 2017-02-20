02/20 - Mon. - In trip to Brussels, Pence tries soothing anxious leaders with pro-E.U. message

Vice President Pence assured nervous European leaders Monday that the Trump administration is committed to “cooperation and partnership” with the European Union, in a bid to quiet fears that the White House wants to break up the 28-nation bloc.

Pence and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis were deployed to Europe last week to try to calm European fears about a shift in U.S. foreign policy attitudes that have otherwise remained constant since 1945.

But in public and in private, European leaders don’t know how much to trust Mattis and Pence’s message, which came at the same time that Trump called the news media an “enemy of the people” and appeared to invent a terrorist attack in Sweden.

Tusk said that he was satisfied with the meeting.

“Too much has happened over the past month in your country, and in the E.U. Too many new and sometimes surprising opinions have been voiced over this time about our relations, and our common security, for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be,” he said.

“The world would be a decidedly worse place if Europe were not united,” Tusk said. “It is in the interest of us all to prevent the disintegration of the West.”