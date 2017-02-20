IRAQ: Battle for Mosul Resumes, Says Iraqi Prime Minister

Main Points:

From WSJ:

The fight for areas of Mosul west of the Tigris river began with a push toward its main airport and is being led by federal police forces, with Iraq’s army and militias also involved in the effort, Iraqi military officials said. Hours before the operation began, Iraqi air forces dropped millions of leaflets on the west side of the city urging civilians to flee. “It’s your last chance to drop weapons, to quit Daesh, since Daesh is a stranger in our country and our moderate religion,” they read, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

From NYT:

Iraq opened the next chapter in its offensive to drive the Islamic State out of Mosul on Sunday, preparing an assault on the western half of the city. Overnight, planes carpeted the ground with leaflets, directly appealing to the group’s fighters to surrender. “To those of you who were intrigued by the ISIS ideology,” one of the leaflets said, “this is your last opportunity to quit your work with ISIS and to leave those foreigners who are in your homeland. Stay at home, raising the white flags as the forces approach.”

From WSJ:

By midmorning, Iraqi military officials said they had retaken the first village on the push north to the airport.

From NYT:

Because all five of the bridges spanning the Tigris have been bombed, Iraqi troops will trace a circuitous path to western Mosul, initially approaching it from the south. Officials said the first objective would be Mosul International Airport, just south of the city. By midday on Sunday, Iraqi forces had captured a string of nearby villages and advanced within six miles of the airfield, officers said. Anticipating the offensive, the Islamic State damaged the Mosul airport, carving wide trenches into the runways and adjacent taxiways and aprons, leaving no paved portion usable for aircraft, according to an analysis of satellite imagery by Stratfor, a global intelligence company. While the airport may be unusable, taking it would still be a milestone for the offensive, as would taking the adjacent hilltop village of Abu Saif, which sits at a higher elevation than Mosul. Because of the Islamic State’s heavy use of snipers, securing high ground is crucial, and Iraqi forces were nearing the base of the hill by Sunday afternoon.

From WSJ:

The western neighborhood of Old Mosul, with dense warrens of narrow streets, will likely be the scene of guerrilla-style fighting. The urban warfare could be especially deadly for regular Iraqi army troops, who don’t have the same training and equipment as the special forces.

From NYT:

The fight for Mosul’s western half could be even more protracted than the fight for its east. The west is home to neighborhoods of narrow streets, some so small that it will not be possible for Iraqi troops to enter in their fortified Humvees. That may make the Islamic State’s signature suicide bomb attacks even more effective. The troops’ push into western Mosul will be further complicated by the Islamic State’s vast network of tunnels throughout the city, which allow fighters to hide from overhead surveillance. And the group is increasingly using armed drones to spot and remotely bomb advancing Iraqi troops.

From WSJ:

“Mosul would be a tough fight for any army in the world, and the Iraqi forces have risen to the challenge,” said Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, the top American commander in Iraq, after the operation’s relaunch. “They have taken the fight to the enemy and sacrificed their blood for the people of Iraq and the rest of the world.” U.S. forces are playing the same supporting role they played in east Mosul, U.S. Defense Decretary Jim Mattis said Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

From NYT:

