IRAQ: "Iraq Starts Offense to Retake Western Mosul from ISIS" by Rukmini Callimachi and Falih Hassan

The overall push to free Mosul, once Iraq’s second-largest city, began in October, with local troops pushing from the east into the city’s geographically larger but more sparsely populated eastern half. In late January, they reached the banks of the Tigris River, which bisects Mosul, and declared the city’s eastern section liberated.

The operation took longer than expected and took a high toll on civilians and the Iraqi forces, but much of the city’s infrastructure was preserved, and a sense of daily life has returned. That is in contrast to the operations to take back other cities, including Ramadi and Sinjar, which were decimated by airstrikes. More than a year after Sinjar was freed, even its mayor has not been able to return.

Yahya Salah, whose neighborhood in eastern Mosul was liberated in November, described how Iraqi troops were just streets away when Islamic State fighters forced their way into his home, armed with a jackhammer. They herded Mr. Salah’s family into one of the bedrooms. From behind the closed door, Mr. Salah said, he heard a deafening sound and realized the fighters were drilling a hole.

“They worked without stopping — when one got tired, another took over, and they dug a hole that was 1.5 meters wide,” said Mr. Salah, who said his family had been locked in the bedroom for three days. “When we said we were thirsty, they threw water bottles at us.”

He said the fighters had left at noon on the final day. The Iraqi Army arrived at sunset and unlocked the door. When the family stepped into the rest of their house, they found ceiling-high piles of dirt in three of their four bedrooms and a hole in the living room floor. The tunnel the fighters had dug stretched for dozens of yards, allowing the terrorist group’s foot soldiers to slip away.

Residents have shown reporters similar tunnels throughout the eastern part of the city, and officials expect the same in western Mosul.

At the same time, the Islamic State has become better at the use of small drones, which are available off the shelf in malls across the region, including in Erbil, the nearest major city to Mosul. They use the drones to pinpoint army positions and to target them, and recently recovered Islamic State documents show how the group has cobbled together its own drone program. Iraqi forces say they frequently see the aircraft, two to four feet long, overhead, whining like lawn mowers. Then, 30 minutes later, they take incoming fire at that location.