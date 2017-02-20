U.K.: The Queen Doesn't Need Saving from Donald Trump

There is no figure, no institution on Earth, which matches the queen and the British royal family for sheer grandeur. None, save only the papacy — and even the pope has to cede some pride of place.

The aged queen, now 90 years old, has, in the 64 years of her reign, met everyone of importance, been to 116 countries on 265 official visits and through it all, has dispensed pleasant platitudes, appropriately neutral questions and ready — but not too wide — smiles. She has dispensed for these many years a kind of secular benison on all who meet her, high and low. To get to meet her is a prize hugely coveted. And the British government is determined — even under heavy fire — to grant this prize to newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald J. Trump

The backlash against the move has been misguided in its own way. It has been framed in terms of protecting the queen from the debasing proposition of interacting with Trump.

But those who protest on behalf of Her Majesty’s honor seem not to have considered whether she requires any such protection. Trump, distasteful though many may find him, is hardly the first unsavoury character with whom the Queen has dined on behalf of the British state, and may not even be the last. The royal family has long been a potent tool of British statecraft, and Elizabeth II, in particular, has been an unparalleled ace to play when interests are engaged and foreign heads of state, benign or malign in their ruling styles, need to be flattered.

The queen has been here before, and knows very well what is required of her in situations like this one:She will replenish her stock of harmless questions and small courtesies, stiffen her stoicism, and receive the latest burden with smiles – but not too wide.