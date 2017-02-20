LIBYA: Libyan PM survives assassination attempt

Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya's UN-backed unity government, survived an assassination attempt on Monday, when his convoy came under fire in the capital Tripoli.
“The convoy of GNA (Government of National Accord) chief Fayez al-Sarraj ... came under fire as it passed near the Abu Slim sector of Tripoli," said unity government spokesman Ashraf al-Thulthi.
"All the cars were armoured-plated, and there were no injuries," he said, adding an investigation is underway to identify the assailants.
