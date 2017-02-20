02/20 - Mon. - Trump appoints HR McMaster as national security adviser

As a mid-career officer, McMaster wrote a scathing study of the joint chiefs of staff during the Vietnam era. His caustic thesis, published when he was a major, held that the most senior generals and admirals opted against declaring the war unwinnable or requesting a massive troop buildup, all to placate White House appetites for a limited war and pursue parochial priorities for their respective branches of the military.

Published under the searing title Dereliction of Duty, it was the first of several decisions in McMaster’s career that were expected to end it.

The most famous came later, with McMaster’s approach to the northwestern Iraqi city of Tal Afar, on the Syrian border.

McMaster arrived in Tal Afar in 2005 as a colonel commanding the third armored cavalry regiment tasked with controlling a staging ground for cross-border attacks and an entrenched insurgency. At the time, the prevailing US approach to the occupation of Iraq was to attack insurgent positions as necessary and return to their mega-bases when not.

Effectively, McMaster reversed that approach and created a template for what would become the Iraq surge. In a well-documented campaign, the third ACR ringed the entrances to the city and treated the locals as an at-risk populace to protect, rather than a shadowy enemy one step removed from insurgents themselves.

Patrolling the city and partnering quickly with an Iraqi mayor and police, McMaster conceded American faults in the war and was quick to credit Iraqi politicians with successes. He was willing to meet with local potentates tied to the insurgency – “We understand why you fight,” he was once quoted as saying.

On the backs of arduous fighting as well as nimble diplomacy, McMaster’s approach quieted Tal Afar. McMaster’s time there became a proof-of-concept for Petraeus and the rising band of counterinsurgent theorist-practitioners – currently out of vogue – to pursue the Iraq surge.