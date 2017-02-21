U.K. - 'I Am Ashamed' vs. 'Get Over It': U.K. Lawmakers Debate Trump Visit

Mr. Trump would hardly be the first contentious leader to be honored with a state visit.

“A queen who has been asked over the decades to host tyrants such as Presidents Mobutu of Zaire and Ceausescu of Romania is going to take a brash billionaire from New York effortlessly in her stride,” William Hague, a former foreign secretary, wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

Still, the prospect of Mr. Trump’s visit has stirred great passion in Britain. The online petition, backed by 1.8 million people, does not call for Mr. Trump to be barred from Britain altogether, only that his visit be a political one, without the involvement of Queen Elizabeth II.

Another online petition, signed by more than 300,000 people, called for the state visit to take place. Petitions with more than 100,000 signatures are eligible for parliamentary debate, and any vote would not be binding. The government of Prime Minister Theresa May has been firm in saying that the invitation to Mr. Trump for a full state visit this year will not be withdrawn.

Various opinion polls indicate that a small majority of Britons support the state visit. But there are also concerns that it would be met with large protests, comparable to 2003, when President George W. Bush made a state visit and many came out to protest the Iraq war.

Alex Salmond, a legislator from the Scottish National Party, argued that the invitation should be rescinded because members should not confuse respect for the United States with a personal invitation to Mr. Trump.

Traditionally, American presidents must wait several years before getting a state visit, and many do not get one at all.

During the debate, a Labour legislator, David Lammy, spoke of Mr. Trump’s attitudes and asked why Britain should “abandon all its principles” and invite him, “because this country is so desperate for a trade deal that we would throw all our own history out the window?”

He said: “We didn’t do this for Kennedy. We didn’t do this for Truman. We didn’t do this for Reagan. But for this man, after seven days, we say, ‘Please come and we will lay on everything because we are so desperate for your company?’” He added, “I am ashamed that it has come to this.”