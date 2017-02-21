As the TPP Founders, Southeast Asia Hedges Its Bets

Some of the most stalwart supporters of the deal, which originally was intended in part to contain China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific, have brought alternative proposals to the table as they scramble to adjust their economic strategies to the wave of protectionism rising in the West.

The hunt for new trade opportunities has brought some Southeast Asian states to China's doorstep. Officials from the 16-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a Chinese-backed free trade framework that includes most TPP signatories in Asia, will head to the southern Japanese city of Kobe for negotiations on Feb. 27.

Several TPP signatories, along with China and South Korea, will reconvene March 14-15 for talks in Chile's coastal city of Vina del Mar to mull their next steps in the wake of the TPP's failure. Similar to the TPP, the RCEP has been marketed as a multilateral framework for liberalizing and harmonizing certain standards among its participants. However, the pact has looser regulatory, environmental and trade requirements, and its exclusion of the United States has positioned China as the region's new rule setter.

Beyond the TPP's signatories, many Southeast Asian states have been somewhat relieved by the deal's collapse, in part because their low-cost manufacturing economies would be at a distinct disadvantage if the agreement were to survive.

At the core of these many solutions lies a simple truth: Southeast Asia is determined to maintain the momentum that has been building for decades behind the concept of free trade. To date, Southeast Asia remains one of the regions with the most free trade agreements in the world.