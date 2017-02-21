02/21 - Tue. -Studying Racism as an Act of Repentance and Resistance in the Trump Era

Especially painful to me as a white Christian and evangelical is that white Christians — especially white evangelicals — made up the core of Donald Trump’s support.

As Robert Jones of the Public Religion Research Institute explained right after the election, it’s striking to look at a map of the states with the highest percentage of white Christians next to a map of the states Trump won and note how well they match up — especially states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, which had voted reliably for the Democratic nominee for the last several presidential election cycles. In fact, as Jones’ colleague Daniel Cox points out, in spite of the popular narrative that Trump’s victory was a function of a swell in support from white working-class voters, “the proportion of white Christians in each of the 50 states is more strongly correlated with support for Trump than is the proportion of white residents without a college degree in the state.”

That racial divide is nothing new, of course. But in this new age of Trump, many people of color are losing hope for an America that values diversity — and them — and are losing trust in white Christians who loudly claim not to be racist but who clearly decided that Trump’s racial bigotry was not a disqualifier for their vote. White Christians ignored Trump’s bigotry with no seeming understanding of or empathy toward families of color. Further, when white people dismiss the real fears that parents of color have for their children after this election, it painfully reveals the distance of the white majority from people of color in America and the realities of their daily lives.

What in the world do we do about that? I say go right to the sin of racism and ask what repentance from our racial sins would mean — at the heart of our congregations. It’s time for a serious study of the history of racism in America and the narrative that must be changed. It’s time for much more direct proximity between white Christians and Christians of color. It’s time for uncomfortable but honest listening and conversations with one another. It’s time to change our relationships and racial geography, time for prayer, and, most of all, for action to change our practices and our policies. Studying racism in the era of Trump will be an act of reconciliation and resistance.

I actually believe that Donald Trump’s election makes a new and national conversation on racism even more important and more possible. Trump’s election provides both a great danger and a real opportunity to finally deal with race in America.

It could be that studying racism in congregation after congregation, and especially between congregations across racial lines, could be a fundamental building block for genuine racial reconciliation in America.

Racial reconciliation will be an act of repentance and resistance in the Trump era.