02/21 - Tue. - Meet the evangelicals trying to make the GOP care about refugees

Yang (is) vice president of advocacy and policy for World Relief, the humanitarian arm of the National Association of Evangelicals.

She was surrounded by a phalanx of other senior officials from pro-refugee groups, including the International Rescue Committee, US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and Vets for American Ideals.

World Relief is one of the nine officially sanctioned organizations that resettle refugees in the US. And it has been in the driver’s seat of a push to rally evangelicals to challenge Trump’s ban on moral, practical, and biblical grounds.

The newest flashpoint is the refugee issue, which has created a cleavage between the Trump administration’s position and evangelicals — and possibly a fissure within the evangelical movement itself.

Either way, the fallout from this could be a reckoning moment for a Trump-run Republican Party. Though a small minority of prominent evangelical leaders — including, notably, Franklin Graham, founder of the advocacy group Samaritan’s Purse — expressed support for the ban,the vast majority of evangelical leaders had turned against it less than two weeks after it took effect.

Some see a coming rupture within the American evangelical world. Bass points to the rapidly rising numbers of evangelicals of color, who are far more likely to be skeptical of the GOP. “There will be another kind of evangelicalism and you are seeing the outlines of it,” she says. “It is pluralistic, and it is being driven by women, and that is amazing.”

Others, like Michael Cromartie, of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, see this as less a split among evangelicals than a potential turning point between evangelicals and the GOP that is distinctly linked to the refugee crisis.

What is not clear, points out Todd Deatherage, the former Bush staffer, is whether this is a separation from the Republican Party as a whole, or merely from Trump’s version of the Republican Party.