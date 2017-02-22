02/22 - Wed. - The Daily Beast: "Steve Bannon Knew About Marine Le Pen's Trump Tower Party, Organizer Claims" by Gideon Resnick

(seeder not working)

One particular visitor to Trump Tower caused quite a stir on Thursday.

In the morning, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen was spotted drinking coffee in the lobby of the building. The leader of France’s right-wing extremist party was with three other men, including Guido (George) Lombardi. To the reporters on-site, Lombardi described himself as a friend and neighbor of Trump—and nothing more. This was not an official rendezvous, Lombardi assured them. Just a chit-chat between like-minded people.

In his Thursday interview, Lombardi said that “by coincidence” Le Pen was taking a few days off before her presidential campaign and called him to say that she was coming to New York.

“We did not reach out to the Trump campaign,” he told reporters Thursday afternoon. “We did not reach out to Mr. Trump, even though he’s a friend of mine. But I know very well his policy about not meeting foreign leaders and he had this policy all throughout his campaign.”

(In fact, Trump met with several, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.)

In a phone interview on Thursday night with The Daily Beast, however, Lombardi told a different story. He said he let incoming White House senior counselor Steve Bannon know about the visit before it happened.

“He said, ‘Oh great, don’t worry about it,’” Lombardi told The Daily Beast, referring to Bannon. When pressed further, Lombardi said, “[Bannon] said more but I can’t tell you what he said. Let’s just say it was positive.”

Additionally, Lombardi claimed that he mentioned a prospective meeting to Trump recently, telling him: “If you want to meet her [Le Pen], you can say something.” Lombardi claimed that Trump told him to let him know if she ever came to the United States.