Why I Fly the W So Hard

First off, it’s important to say that the W flag is all about Chicago and the Cubs and our fans and the history of this amazing franchise. The joy I show when I have it in my hands is rooted in my love for our team, and this city, and everything this organization has done for me.

So that’s the short version of it.

But to answer that question in full — I mean to really, really answer it — I need to take you way back and tell you about my best friend, Will.