02/23 - Thur. - USNews&World Report - "A Big-League Week in Politics" By David Catanese

The country's premier conservative gathering welcomes a distinctly populist president. Leaders in the Democratic Party convene to chart a new direction with a fresh figurehead. Governors trek to Washington seeking to influence pending federal policy that could impact their cash-strapped states. And an outpouring of progressive resistance continues to simmer at congressional town hall meetings, leaving the right scrambling to counter with their own demonstrations in support of Donald Trump.

This week is shaping up to be one of the most active and politically significant of the year for both major parties, as well as the activists that keep them honest. The hectic seven-day span beginning Wednesday will be capped by President Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, which kicks off Wednesday, ideological conservatives will wrestle with embracing a new president who has little allegiance to orthodoxy. In Atlanta, emboldened liberals will challenge establishment forces' grip on the Democratic Party during the election of a new Democratic National Committee chair on Saturday. In Washington, the National Governors Association heads to Capitol Hill and the White House to weigh in on priorities like infrastructure spending and the planned revamping of health care.

Meanwhile, protests are expected to continue at Republican town hall meetings as GOP lawmakers experience a reverse-Tea Party effect born out of the feverish backlash to Trump's raucous agenda.