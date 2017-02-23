02/23 - Thur. - Democratic divisions on display at DNC debate

For all the marches and protests the left has generated since Election Day, the debate over who will lead the Democratic Party in the early stages of Donald Trump's presidency is underscoring the divisions still lingering within its ranks.

Eight candidates to become the next Democratic National Committee chair -- led by former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison -- struggled during a debate sponsored by CNN Wednesday to define a vision of how they would effectively counter Trump's administration and break through in clear opposition to his message.

Perez and Ellison, recently spotted dining together, said they didn't cut any deals ahead of the 447 DNC members' vote for chair Saturday in Atlanta and pledged to confront Trump with a unified party. But the debate showed the party hasn't settled questions over just how vigorously to oppose Trump.

Another central challenge for Democrats is to recover from the bitter split of the 2016 presidential primary.