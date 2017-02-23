Trump travel ban separates Somali refugee family

Recommend 5.30 min video that is embedded at top of article

(Abdalla is) thinking of his daughter, Batulo.

She's the one who should be here.

Instead, she's stuck in a refugee camp nearly 8,000 miles away, and he's not sure if she'll ever make it.

The day her family learned they'd be coming to the United States, Batulo was the one who opened the letter.

"Dad, we passed!" she shouted into the phone.

The years of screenings and interviews were worth it. Finally, after suffering an unspeakable tragedy and spending years on the run, his family would be safe.

But for Batulo, the joy was short-lived. Because of her age, she's not considered a dependent minor. Officials separated her case and told her she'd travel on her own later.

Abdalla tried to reassure his daughter. They'd just be apartfor a matter of days, he told her. Then they'd begin a new life together.

That all changed on January 27.

---------

Tears well up in Habibo's eyes as she faces a room full of cameras.

She chokes up as she tells reporters about the last conversation she had with her daughter: "I'm afraid she feels I abandoned her."

Abdalla sits beside his wife, searching for the right words.

Speaking through an interpreter, Abdalla says he's afraid something will happen to the daughter they left behind in Kakuma. He begs the US government for help.

says. "I would like her to do her best to convince the president to change his mind."

Abdalla is terrified of losing another daughter. He already lost one.

------

Abdalla clutches his cell phone as the van hurtles down the highway.

It's been nearly 24 hours since the last message from his daughter flashed across the screen.

Batulo told him she was on a plane at the Nairobi airport. He hasn't heard from her since.

Questions are racing through his mind.

Is she on the way? What if she gets lost? Is the nightmare they've been living really about to end?

Abdalla stares out the front windshield of the van shuttling him and his family to the Atlanta airport. He doesn't look at the billboards or the exit signs or the other cars zooming past.

-------

For minutes that feel like hours, Abdalla and his family stand like statues in a line, their eyes laser focused on the set of escalators at Atlanta's airport where waves of arriving passengers emerge.

But so far, there's no sign of Batulo.

Suddenly, Abdalla yells and bolts across the waiting area, past a bright red security line on the floor that says "DO NOT CROSS."

Guards shout. He doesn't hear them. To Abdalla, only one thing matters now. He sees his daughter's face and sprints toward the light.

He sweeps Batulo into his arms and carries her like a running back toward a wall on the other side of the lobby. The rest of the family follows, like a trail behind a comet as it speeds through the sky.

Batulo flew more than 10,000 miles to get here, from Kakuma to Nairobi to Dubai to New York to Atlanta. American Airlines Flight 1687brought her to a strange city, yet she is home.

Abdalla and his family sit on the airport floor, pressed together like puzzle pieces. They cling to each other, sobbing.

-------

Batulo beams as she sips a can of Sprite through a straw.

Her sisters tug at her arms, pulling her from room to room as they show her their new home.

The living room floor is covered with plates stacked high with food that the family cooked together for hours as they awaited her arrival.

Abdalla yawns, then quickly gulps down a cup of coffee.

Exhaustion is starting to set in, but this is a moment he doesn't want to miss. He leans back against the couch and listens to his daughters' voices.

The only sound he hears is laughter.