IRAQ: Mosul offensive: Iraqi forces recapture airport in bid to retake city

From Lasvegassun:

Al-Ghazlani Military Base:

A federal police officer says his forces are also pushing toward the Mosul airport.

Two Iraqi special forces officers say their troops have reached the edge of the Ghazlani base on the city's southern rim on Thursday morning and that clashes there are underway.

Iraq's special forces say they have begun an assault against the Islamic State group on a sprawling military base south of Mosul that's adjacent to the city's airport.

From BBC:

Mosul Airport:

Iraqi security forces have recaptured Mosul airport, a key part of the government's offensive to drive the so-called Islamic State (IS) from the western half of the city.

The operation took four hours. IS continued to fire mortars at the airport from further inside the city after losing the ground to the army.

The jihadists have also entered a nearby military base amid further clashes, a military spokesman said.

Thursday's advance brings the army very close to Mosul's south-western outskirts, where the militants are expected to launch attacks from densely populated neighbourhoods.

The assault began with overnight air strikes by the US-led coalition before armoured columns advanced to the airport's perimeter.

Foreign troops from the US-led coalition were with the attacking troops, officials told the Associated Press news agency, without specifying their nationality.

The airport's runway has been destroyed by IS but BBC Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville, who is embedded with Iraqi federal police units, says it still has value.

It is a large piece of land and controlling it will help secure southern routes to west Mosul, our correspondent says.

The airport and the al-Ghazlani base are on Mosul's southern outskirts on the western side of the Tigris river.

Thousands of Iraqi troops, backed by artillery and air power, are involved in the assault to retake Mosul.