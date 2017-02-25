02/25 - Sat. - Trump executive order builds on regulatory reform efforts by Clinton, Obama

Flanked in the Oval Office by corporate executives representing industries from pharmaceuticals to steel to agriculture, President Trump said Friday that his latest executive order would create jobs by repealing and simplifying existing regulations.

But the executive order Trump signed Friday — requiring federal agencies to appoint a regulatory reform officer — appeared to be a relatively small step to implement similar efforts by his predecessors.

The new regulatory reform officers, which each agency must appoint within 60 days, would run would run agency-level regulatory reform task forces. They would be responsible for enforcing existing executive orders that already attempt to exert White House control over increasingly complicated agency regulations. They include:

► Trump's own Executive Order 13771, which requires agencies to eliminate two old regulations for each one new regulation. Advocacy groups have already filed suit to block that order, saying it violates laws requiring agencies to adopt regulations implementing safeguards passed by Congress.

► President Barack Obama's Executive Order 13563, which ordered agencies to conduct a regulatory "lookback" to root out old regulations that were unnecessary or redundant.

► President Bill Clinton's Executive Order 12866, which requires an analysis of every new regulation to ensure "that the benefits of the intended regulation justify its costs."