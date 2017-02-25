Twin Cities Muslims place large ad to support Jews affected by bomb threats

Leaders of several Muslim organizations in the Twin Cities say they are praying and extending their sympathies to Jews affected by bias-inspired acts carried out recently, including bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers in St. Paul, St. Louis Park and around the nation.

The message was delivered Friday in a half-page advertisement on the back of the local news section of the Star Tribune.

Law enforcement searches turned up nothing suspicious, but the people who use the centers for everything from classes to day care to fitness activities have been unnerved by the threats.It follows a rash of bomb threats that targeted Jewish community centers throughout the country in recent weeks, including the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park and the Jewish Community Center in St. Paul.

"We extend our sincere sympathies over the cowardly acts of hate, criminal vandalism and bomb threats that recently afflicted our Jewish friends and neighbors," the newspaper ad read, pointing to the threats in St. Louis Park and St. Paul in particular. "We are saddened by the alarming increase in incidents of antisemitism. … We stand together with you in these difficult and challenging times."