WSJ - "Trump to Propose Significant Increase in Defense Spending"

https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-to-address-taxes-health-care-in-speech-to-congress-1488135776

President Donald Trump's first budget will seek a sizable increase in military funding but won't make changes to the largest future drivers of government spending: Social Security and Medicare.

The budget outline due next month will include only targets for discretionary spending programs and not any new proposals on taxes or mandatory spending programs,such as Medicare and Medicaid. Those additional proposals will be included in Mr. Trump's full budget submission later this year.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the budget outline won't include any changes to entitlement spending programs. "We are not touching those now. So don't expect to see that as part of this budget," he said.

Mr. Mnuchin,in an interview last week,said an increase in military spending "is an important priority,and I think it's likely that you'll see that reflected in the president's budget."

By pushing for more military funding and taking entitlement spending changes off the table,the Trump administration also would need to propose funding cuts for non defense programs to avoid sending deficits much higher.

Mr. Trump,for example,is expected to seek cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency and in other areas of domestic spending.