02/28 - Tue. - Trump to Seek $54 Billion in Military Spending

For years, Mr. Ryan has maintained that to tame the budget deficit without tax increases and prevent draconian cuts to federal programs, Congress must be willing to change, and cut, the programs that spend the most money — Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

But Mr. Trump, in a dogged effort to fulfill his campaign promises, has turned that logic on its head in the budget outline he is expected to present to Congress this week. That blueprint would make good on his promise to increase spending on the military and law enforcement by $100 billion over the next 18 months. And it would extract all of the savings he can from the one part of the budget already most squeezed, domestic discretionary spending, potentially decimating programs in education, poverty alleviation, science and health.

Republicans in Congress had hoped that reality, combined with the influence of the two former Republican House members in Mr. Trump’s cabinet — Tom Price, now head of health and human services, and Mick Mulvaney, his budget director — would have led to new conclusions. Social Security, health care and net interest now comprise nearly 60 percent of all federal spending, and that figure is expected to soar to 82 percent over the next 10 years; Mr. Mulvaney and Mr. Price have long been advocates for pruning.

Good luck with that, Mr. Elmendorf (the recently departed director of the Congressional Budget Office and current dean of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government) said. “The Republican establishment has consistently overestimated its ability to move Donald Trump to the positions it supports,” he said.

If Congress fails to pass a budget blueprint for the fiscal year that begins in October, Mr. Trump’s promise to drastically rewrite the tax code could also die because the president was counting on that budget resolution to include special parliamentary language that would shield his tax cuts from a Democratic filibuster. Without it, any tax legislation would have to be bipartisan enough to clear the Senate with 60 votes.